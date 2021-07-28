MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - After months of anticipation, football is back.

This year’s Miami Dolphins team is coming off a 10 and 6 season.

As the Dolphins started training camp on Wednesday, Tua Tagovailoa came in as the starter. He’s the fifth overall pick from two years ago.

All eyes were on All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard who requested a trade on Tuesday night via an Instagram post.

He said he doesn’t feel valued or respected by the team but reported to camp to avoid being fined.

On the field, he was a full practice participant.

The Dolphins have added a few key players through the draft, one of them being wide receiver Jaylen Waddle out of Alabama.

Fans are really questioning if the Dolphins can reach the post-season this year.

“I think right now it’s kind of hard to say that, just because it’s the first day, but you know the expectations for ourselves is high,” said Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker. “It’s higher than what anybody else has for us so I think that’s our approach to now do what we want to do. We don’t care what anybody else thinks. We’re capable of a lot and we know that so now it’s just about proving it.”

Wednesday’s practice is the first at the new facility.

