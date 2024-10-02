Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Monday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Phillips announced on Instagram that he will undergo reconstructive surgery, though he did not specify the exact nature of the injury.

This is Phillips’ second major injury in two years, as he previously tore his Achilles on Black Friday last year.

He had recorded two tackles and a sack in the season’s first four games.

