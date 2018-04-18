Dolphins invite Stoneman Douglas football team, Aaron Feis’ family to read team’s draft picks

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team and the family of the assistant coach that lost his life during the Parkland shooting will announce the Miami Dolphins’ draft picks.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins will invite the family of Stoneman Douglas’ assistant coach Aaron Feis along with 18 graduating seniors on the Stoneman Douglas football team to read the team’s picks from their training facility in Davie. They will reportedly read the rounds four through seven picks on day 3 of the draft.

Feis was among the 17 who died in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas. The former assistant coach and security guard has been remembered for running inside the building and shielding students from bullets.

This year’s NFL Draft begins with the first round on April 26 and finishes on April 28. The entire draft will be broadcast on national television.

