Dolphins’ Hurns hosts holiday bash in Miami Gardens for families in need

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Dolphins player hosted a festive holiday bash in Miami Gardens, and it was all for a good cause.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns teamed up with the 88 Blessings Foundation to celebrate the holidays with food, fun and entertainment, Saturday.

The 88 Blessings Foundation was founded by Hurns’ mother, Erica Wilson, to provide resources and a support system for single parent families.

“As a kid, you grow up, you want toys, you want to have this, you want to have that, but as you get older, you start to realize, ‘Oh, My parents don’t have it like that,'” said Hurns, “so I knew, once I was in a position to give back, that I’d help those parents out.”

“We are here today to pour into so many different families from different communities,” said Wilson who is also the organization’s CEO. “This is something we love doing. We do it every year, and we just want to come out and love on the families, because it was once upon a time that I didn’t have it to be able to give my kids gifts.”

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and team mascot T.D. also joined in on the fun.

Families also had the opportunity to take a picture with their newfound friends.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.