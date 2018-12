DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — NFL interception co-leader Xavien Howard is doubtful for the Miami Dolphins’ game Sunday at Minnesota.

The cornerback missed last week’s game against New England with a left knee injury and didn’t practice this week.

Safety T.J. McDonald is questionable because of an ankle injury.

