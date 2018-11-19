MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are feeling the spirit of the season.

The team hosted the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County in a special dinner at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday.

Team members shared their time with 50 boys and girls over a meal provided by Publix.

The children had the opportunity to hang out with running back Kenyan Drake, meet some of the Dolphins Cheerleaders and tour the stadium.

“I just wanted to give back to the community this holiday cheer, just kind of give somebody just a little extra something to look forward too this season,” said Drake.

The Boys & Girls Clubs help children from all around South Florida reach their full potential. The children from Sunday’s dinner were also sent home with full meal kits for their families to enjoy this Thanksgiving Day.

