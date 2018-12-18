DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins invited more than 100 local schoolchildren to their camp in Davie to take part in some holiday fun.

Christmas may be a week away, but that did not stop the football team from spreading some early Yuletide cheer at Tuesday’s event.

The Dolphins transformed their practice facility into a winter wonderland. 7News cameras captured dozens of large gift bags stacked feet away from the indoor field.

One hundred and fifty elementary school students from the tri-county area walked off with the festive bags, some of which were half as tall as them.

“It’s giving back to the community, to the fans, to these kids,” said Dolphins long snapper John Denney. “They look up to you, and having an opportunity on our end to bring some smiles to their faces, bring some cheer to their lives on this time of the year, that’s what it’s all about.”

The gift bags were filled with toys purchased by the Dolphins players, coaches and Petland.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, ’cause at a certain point in my life, I was one of these kids,” said Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage, “so to be able to just chip in and help these kids so they can have an amazing Christmas is always a good experience.”

Student Reese Manning is overjoyed to have this pre-Christmas treat.

“It’s very cool because I like the Miami Dolphins, and I’ve always wanted to meet the cheerleaders, ’cause I’m a cheerleader,” she said. “It’s a very cool experience.”

“We get a lot out of this one. It’s for these kids,” said Jason Jenkins with the Miami Dolphins. “You see the smiles on their faces, you see Santa behind me, you see everything that’s going on. It’s a great event, and the Dolphins are super excited to be in the community each and every day, especially during the holiday season.”

Students had a chance to interact with their favorite players. They also got to play games, decorate cookies and pet puppies provided by Petland.

“It’s a very nice event. I hope it doesn’t end,” said student London Wright.

“My birthday is on Saturday. I’m almost a Christmas baby, so this time of the year is very special for me,” said Ballage.

