Dolphins host Bahamas supply drive before Ravens game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins hosted a collection drive for Bahamians before their highly anticipated game against the Baltimore Ravens.

7News cameras captured a drop-off area filled with diaper packages, batteries and other supplies at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Sunday morning.

We are packing supplies for the Bahamas during pregame #FootballUnites pic.twitter.com/Tr1SfYcWhe — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 8, 2019

The Dolphins are scheduled to host another drive next Sunday during their game against the New England Patriots.

Fans are asked to donate flashlights, batteries, diapers and feminine hygiene products.

The Dolphins lost Sunday’s game against the Ravens 59-10.

