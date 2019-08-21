Dolphins honor late Buoniconti with helmet decal

(WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins will honor Nick Buoniconti throughout the upcoming season.

On Wednesday morning, the team took to Twitter to announce the late legend’s initials will be added to the players’ helmets.

We will wear the initials of Nick Buoniconti on our helmets this season to honor our late linebacker legend. He will be missed. #NoNameDefense #Perfect 📚 >> https://t.co/dzAVyTolr0 pic.twitter.com/myZe0YJoKp — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 21, 2019

Buoniconti passed away on July 30 at 78 years old.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was a member of the 1972 dolphins, the only undefeated team in NFL history.

