MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins are hiring former Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow for the same position in Miami, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the hiring.

Crow has spent his entire six-year coaching career in Tennessee, starting as a defensive assistant in 2018 and working his way up to coaching outside linebackers, a position he’s held for the past three seasons. Crow parted ways with the Titans after the firing of head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Dolphins recently hired former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator, and he is starting to build his staff.

Crow will help lead a defense that was the 10th-best overall unit in 2023 despite several injuries to key contributors.

Two of Miami’s top linebackers have a long road to recovery from their injuries. Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles tendon last November, and Bradley Chubb suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

