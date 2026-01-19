(WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have hired Jeff Hafley to be their new head coach.

Hafley, who served as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, will replace Mike McDaniel after the team finished the 2025 season with a disappointing 7-10 record.

Hafley was previously the head coach of Boston College, but does not have any experience as a head coach for an NFL team.

In his last year with the Packers, Hafley led the team to a top-12 defensive unit.

Hafley joins Jon-Eric Sullivan, who also came to Miami from Green Bay to serve as the team’s general manager.

The Miami Dolphins selected Hafley after an interview on Monday.

Several teams had also expressed interest in Hafley before the Dolphins locked him in.

The hire likely signals the team’s intent to focus their direction on improving the defense, which was near the bottom third of the league in 2025.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.