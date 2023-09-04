Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold has triumphed over adversity in his career, motivating him to inspire others.

Undrafted from Wisconsin and overcoming an ACL injury with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, Ingold persevered.

Last season with the Dolphins, he underwent thumb surgery between Weeks 16 and 17 to ensure his availability for his team.

“Your best ability is your availability and to be there for your teammates, especially in a playoff run that we were in to play in New England on that last road game and then come back here against the Jets. I just wanted to be out there for the guys,” said Ingold.

Ingold reflected on his career’s pivotal moments during the offseason, leading him to author “The Seven Crucibles: An Inspirational Game Plan for Overcoming Adversity in Your Life.”

This book serves as a practical guide to conquering life’s obstacles.

Ingold explained, “If I could write something, along the journey, while it’s real, while it’s raw, maybe that could, you know, relate to other people when they’re going through their trials and tribulations and maybe we could all help each other out.”

The release of the book came after Ingold received the National Adoption Excellence Award, having been adopted at birth. He encourages those considering adoption or children in foster care not to lose hope, emphasizing the importance of shared family moments.

“Whether you’re thinking about adoption or you’re a kid in foster care right now waiting to get that call, to not give up hope and realize that how many firsts you can live together. I mean there’s so many moments as a family you get to share together.”

Miami-Dade College chose Ingold as their commencement speaker for the Class of 2023 due to his inspiring background and book.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker praised Ingold’s work ethic, both on and off the field.

“He does things. He goes about every day and just puts in that work. When he stepped on the practice field. He does things in the game time,” said Baker.

Ingold aspires to become a full-time motivational speaker, emphasizing collaboration and reliability.

“You’re not coming from an ivory tower speaking down to people. It’s like ‘Let’s go do this thing together.’ And that relationship, that vulnerability, that relatability, I think that’s where you can challenge one another,” said Ingold.

Recently, the Dolphins signed Ingold to a three-year contract extension worth $17.2 million, making him the NFL’s highest-paid fullback.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.