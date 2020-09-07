Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick starting QB for week 1, Tagovailoa will be backup

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It should come as no surprise, but the Miami Dolphins have named Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback for week one.

Head coach Brian Flores made the announcement on Monday morning.

“This isn’t groundbreaking news,” Flores said. “Fitz is going to be the starter in a year like this, you know, no OTAs, no mini-camp, modified training camp, we just felt like that was the best decision for the team. He’s done a good job through the course of the training camp and he’ll be out there.”

The fins decided to go with veteran Fitzpatrick for their season opener on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The move comes after rookie Tua Tagovailoa was the Dolphins’ first-round pick during the drafts back in April.

Fitzpatrick currently gives the team the best chance to win.

Tagovailoa will serve as a backup for the week and remains the future franchise quarterback.

