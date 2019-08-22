Dolphins fans tailgate ahead of team’s third preseason game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Dolphins fans could be seen setting up their tents, grills and TV screens outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens before the Dolphins’ preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans could be heard singing the team’s anthem while they tailgated before the game, Thursday.

Todd Green is a veteran tailgater, and he took over the family tradition from his uncle, who began arriving early for games nearly 20 years ago.

“Just trying to get ready. Trial run. Trial run for the season, make sure to get all the tanks out,” Green said. “I make [my uncle] proud and keep the family tradition going.”

Green was the first fan in his lot and completed his set up, despite the rain coming down on top of him. His friends arrived soon after to help him finish preparing.

“Got some beer in one [cooler],” Green said. “Have some beer, obviously tequila, gin.”

When asked if one part of the ritual was to arrive first, Green said, “Yes.”

Michael Kaplan’s tailgate spread looked more Louisiana than South Florida.

“I have lemons, oranges, a bottle of Guinness, old bay seasoning,” Kaplan said. “I got crab legs, shrimp going in there, sausage, corn.”

7News cameras captured some fans wearing face paint cheering in the stadium’s parking lot ahead of the game.

“Man, great things this year, great things,” a tailgater said.

“Fins up,” another tailgater said.

“Dolphin nation, we’re here. Let’s go. Let’s go, baby,” a third tailgater said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game can be watched on Channel 7.

