Dolphins fans practice social distancing at Sunday’s game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Strict rules were in place at Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins’ home opener.

Fins supporters were limited in number on Sunday and were forced to sit while practicing social distancing for safety reasons.

Only 13,000 fans were allowed in the stands and they had to wear their masks while attending the game.

“I feel comfortable being here,” said Dolphins fan Aaron Seifert. “The cases are going down so I decided to show up.”

Staggered entryways and mobile food pick up was available for guests.

Those who still did not feel safe enough to sit inside the stadium were able to watch the game on the big screen outside.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.