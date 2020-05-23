Dolphins fans pay tribute to Don Shula at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins fans had an opportunity to pay tribute to legendary coach Don Shula at Hard Rock Stadium this holiday weekend.

7News cameras captured visitors at the Miami Gardens venue as they viewed Shula’s statue while practicing social distancing, Saturday.

This is the first of many events the Dolphins are putting together to celebrate the Hall of Fame coach’s life.

Shula passed away May 4 at his home. He was 90 years old.

