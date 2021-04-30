Dolphins fans celebrate NFL Draft Day at Hard Rock Stadium event

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans of the Miami Dolphins were fired up at Hard Rock Stadium as they learned the results of this year’s NFL Draft.

Draft day brought thousands of “dol-fans” to the Miami Gardens venue, Thursday night.

“This is what we need right now. We need football,” said Dolphins fan Roger Avila.

“I’m finally in my element, and with my people and where I want to be,” said Dolphins fan Allie Goodman.

Fans at Hard Rock Stadium got an all-access experience to the hottest NFL draft party.

One Dolphins fan said there’s always an element of suspense to Draft Day.

“It’s serious. It’s deeper than a game,” he said. “I’m just glad to be around my people. You already know.”

From live stage shows to fun on the field, there was plenty for fans to do.

7News cameras captured the moment fans erupted in cheers when they learned the Dolphins had picked Jaylen Waddle, a wide receiver from the University of Alabama.

Waddle will be reuniting with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who also played in Alabama.

Waddle, a sixth overall draft pick, garnered a mixed reaction from Dolphins fans at the stadium.

“You know what? It is what it is,” said Daniel Berke. “Taking Waddle, off an injury, [if he] stays healthy, it’s going to work out. I’m ready, let’s go!”

Of course, attendees at the fan bash were dressed to impress.

“I love dressing up and being able to show spirit in a different way, an atypical way,” said Goodman.

“I got everything on. I got plastic pom poms on my legs, got a pair of shorts, football pants,” said Avila.

Things were a bit different this year, with a limit of only 5,000 people due to the pandemic. Even still, Fns fans said it still didn’t stop their fun, or their desire to be there.

“I’ve had both of my vaccinations, and so, I’m somewhat comfortable, but I’m still doing what I’m supposed to do, which is sit here with the mask on, and protect myself and other people,” said Mike Bouis.

“It’s just good to see everyone, after last year we weren’t able to congregate how we like to comgregate,” said another fan. “We’re all Dolphins fans. We rep with a pulse.”

