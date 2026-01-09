MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are expected to hire Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Green Bay Packers’ vice president of player personnel, as their new general manager, according to 7Sports sources.

The potential move comes after Miami parted ways with longtime general manager Chris Grier on Oct. 31, ending his 10-year tenure amid a 2-7 start and growing frustration over the team’s failure to win a playoff game since 2000, the longest active drought in the NFL.

The Dolphins also fired coach Mike McDaniel on Thursday following a 7-10 season in which Miami missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Grier, who joined the Dolphins in 2000 and became general manager in 2016, oversaw five winning seasons and three playoff appearances but never advanced past the wild-card round.

Owner Stephen Ross said at the time that change “could not wait,” citing shortcomings in roster construction and overall team performance.

McDaniel went 35-33 over four seasons, reaching the playoffs in his first two years before Miami regressed.

Despite early offensive success under McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have gone 15-19 since the end of the 2023 season and have struggled with injuries, inconsistency and reported culture issues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.