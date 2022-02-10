HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Dolphins player is encouraging the public to stay heart healthy.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts joined forces with City Furniture to support the American Heart Association.

The furniture company hosted an interactive event at their Hollywood store on Wednesday for Blood Pressure Awareness Day.

“It means a lot to me because it’s actually what I do in my hometown,” said Roberts. “I get out in the community and do a 5K heart walk. We have nurses and doctors come out and screen the community because like he said, it’s a big, big issue in all our communities.”

“I think long run, if we can just get one person more aware, we did our job’s here, we saved a life or two,” said City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig. “Unfortunately, the impact of heart disease and stroke is really sudden, it’s quick, it’s tough. It’s very unfortunate becuase it is preventable. So we’re hoping we can get as much awareness out there and to save as many lives as we can.”

Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure which increases the risk for heart attacks and strokes.

