MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he was caught off guard by reports early Tuesday that linebacker Shaq Barrett wants to unretire.

The two-time Super Bowl winner signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March, then abruptly announced his retirement on social media in July, just days before the start of Miami’s training camp.

“Just to be candid, obviously there’s a reason why you target and sign somebody,” McDaniel said Tuesday afternoon. “I was fully caught off guard, or caught by surprise this morning as I found out.”

McDaniel indicated the Dolphins have not had any conversations with Barrett recently. Miami holds the 32-year-old’s contractual rights. ESPN first reported the news.

“It was kind of news as you guys got it,” McDaniel said. He also said he hasn’t had a chance to think about Barrett potentially rejoining the team, and that his immediate focus is on Miami’s Thursday night game at Green Bay.

“The team is counting on me to think about the Packers,” he said. “I’ll get with (GM) Chris (Grier), and we’ll work through that. There’s a ton of implications that go along with it in terms of team and roster stuff, so we’ll work through that as we just got the news today.”

Barrett has 400 tackles, 59 sacks, 22 forced fumbles and three interceptions in nine seasons — four with Denver and five with Tampa Bay. He was a second-team All-Pro with the Buccaneers in 2019, with a league-high 19 1/2 sacks.

Dolphins waive veteran safety

The Dolphins waived veteran safety Marcus Maye on Tuesday and activated rookie safety Patrick McMorris from injured reserve.

Maye, who signed with the Dolphins in June, played in 11 games with three starts for Miami this season. He had 30 tackles and a tackle for loss. He could re-sign to the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

Maye previously played for New Orleans, but was cut in a money-saving move in March after two seasons with the Saints.

Maye’s release made room on the roster for McMorris, who was drafted in the sixth round by Miami in April. He began the season on injured reserve because of a calf injury.

