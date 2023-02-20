CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - One week away from the Dolphins Challenge Cancer ride, the team’s head cheerleader taught a cycling class and took the opportunity to reflect on her own cancer journey.

7News cameras captured Dolphins cheer manager Johanna Torres as she led the other stationary cyclists during the intense workout at SoulCycle in Coral Gables, Saturday afternoon.

“Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, I’m on the other side of that journey now, healing,” she said, “and now it’s time for me to give back in such a grand way and to also now work for an organization as the Miami Dolphins and being able to have their support … and make sure that we’re giving back to such a great cause.”

Among the participants of the SoulCycle class was 7Sports’ Josh Moser.

Next weekend’s Challenge Cancer ride aims to raise tens of millions of dollars for cancer research.

