MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Next month, South Floridians will be able to walk, run or ride for a cause, but first, it was time for a warmup.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer XII hosted its last rehearsal ride, Saturday morning.

The DCC is an initiative led by the Miami Dolphins that aims to support the lives of those impacted by cancer. The event is held in partnership with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The center’s director, Dr. Stephen Nimer, on Saturday addressed the impact of the DCC so far.

“We’ve raised over $45 million so far, and this has helped launch Sylvester into the ranks of the very best cancer centers in the world,” he said.

The event draws a wide range of participants, from cancer survivors to researchers and even those who support the cause.

The deadline to sign up is this coming Friday, or you can make a donation here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.