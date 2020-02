Dolphins CB Xavien Howard cleared of domestic violence charges

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been cleared of all charges related to his Dec. 26 arrest.

The announcement that the charges were dropped came after Howard, 26, was scheduled to face a judge Thursday morning.

Howard was previously arrested in December on a domestic battery charge involving his fiancée.

On Tuesday, TMZ released the 911 call made to police claiming the cornerback had abused her.

