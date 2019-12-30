Dolphins’ CB Xavien Howard arrested in Davie on domestic battery charge

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins’ cornerback Xavien Howard has been arrested on a domestic violence battery charge.

Davie Police arrested Howard on Sunday for an alleged incident involving his fiancé.

He appeared in a Broward courtroom on Monday morning and was granted a $3,000 bond.

