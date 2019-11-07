Dolphins CB Cordrea Tankersley to miss entire season

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley’s comeback from a 2018 ACL injury will wait until next season.

The Dolphins decided not to add Tankersley to the 53-man roster by Wednesday’s deadline, ending his season before it began.

Tankersley missed the second half of last season because of his knee injury, and he went on the physically unable to perform list in July. He has been practicing in recent weeks but isn’t fully recovered.

Tankersley was a third-round pick in 2017 and started 11 games as a rookie.

