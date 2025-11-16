MADRID (AP) — The Miami Dolphins edged the Washington Commanders in overtime in the first NFL regular-season game in Spain on Sunday, keeping the momentum after their win over Buffalo at home last week.

Jack Jones intercepted Marcus Mariota on the first offensive play of overtime and Riley Patterson kicked a 29-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 16-13 victory at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Commanders (3-8) had a chance to win with 15 seconds left in regulation, but Matt Gay’s 56-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

The Dolphins (4-7) were twice stopped on fourth-and-goal, including inside the final two minutes after recovering the ball on an earlier muffed punt return by the Commanders. The muff came after the Commanders were stopped on fourth-and-goal the other way.

It was the seventh — and final — international game this season, the most in one year for the NFL as it continues to expand globally.

The game in Madrid saw Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee and Argentine producer Bizarrap perform at halftime in front of a crowd of 78,610 at the Bernabeu.

Mariota had to temporarily leave near the end of the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He went down awkwardly while throwing the ball away in his own end zone. He eventually cleared concussion protocol and was able to return.

The Commanders, still without injured quarterback Jayden Daniels, have lost six straight, including 44-22 to the Detroit Lions at home last week, while the Dolphins were coming off a commanding 30-13 victory over the Bills.

“It’s a great team victory,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “All wins are good and we are going to carry this momentum along through our bye week and hopefuly take it to our next game.”

Tagovailoa went 14 for 20 for 171 yards passing without any touchdowns or interceptions.

Mariota went 20 for 30 for 213 yards with a touchdown and the interception in overtime. He also had 49 yards rushing, including 44 on a run not long after he was taken to the blue tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

Chris Rodríguez rushed for 49 yards for the Commanders, and Deebo Samuel had 74 yards receiving.

De’Von Achane had another big game for the Dolphins with 120 yards on 21 carries, plus 45 yards on five receptions.

After both teams exchanged a pair of field goals in the first half, the Commanders put together a strong drive to begin the third quarter. Washington scored the first touchdown of the game on a 20-yard reception by Samuel, who took advantage of some good blocking up front after a screen pass by Mariota.

The Dolphins tried to respond quickly and drove to the Commanders 2-yard line, but failed to score after an incomplete pass by Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle on fourth down.

After the Commanders were held on the drive in which Mariota got injured, Miami put together another strong possession and Ollie Gordon scored on a 1-yard run.

Mariota led the Commanders to the 1 after clearing the concussion protocol, helped by a 44-yard run on which he sped through the right side with seven Dolphins trying to catch him. But the Commanders quarterback couldn’t close out the drive with a score, throwing an incomplete pass after tight end Zach Ertz tripped near the end of his route on fourth-and-goal.

The Dolphins were held on the next drive, but Mike Sainristil muffed the punt and Ethan Bonner recovered for Miami at the Commanders 42 with about four minutes left. After Achane couldn’t get in from the 1 on third down, coach Mike McDaniel went for it on fourth down but the Commanders made another big stop as Gordon also failed to get in.

Achane was injured on the third-down play, but walked off the field on his own.

Washington took over with 1:41 left in the game at the 3 and Mariota led the team into field goal range, but Gay couldn’t convert what would have likely been a game-winner.

Up next

Dolphins: Bye week before hosting New Orleans on Nov. 30.

Commanders: Bye week before hosting Denver on Nov. 30.

