Dolphins assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami Dolphins assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined, and the team entered the NFL’s intensive protocol, the Dolphins said in a statement Friday.

The identity of the coach was not revealed.

It was the first coronavirus case involving the Dolphins since Aug. 19, but their regular-season schedule was changed because of outbreaks involving other teams.

They’re scheduled to play Sunday at Arizona.

