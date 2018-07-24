Dolphins ask for increased annual subsidy for new practice camp

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins is asking Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami Gardens to increase their annual subsidy in order to build a new practice facility.

The County Commission met on Tuesday to discuss the potential camp change.

Miami-Dade County agreed to increase its $5 million subsidy by $750,000 more per year.

The City of Miami Gardens will discuss refunding the Dolphins $500,000 a year off their tax bill on Wednesday once the $50 million training site is built.

“Bringing them back home is a wonderful thing,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “It also gives us an opportunity to actually develop along that corridor. That’s been our plan all along, finding a way to have experiences and venues that allow restaurants and hotels and businesses to develop because that creates jobs. It creates economic activity and stabilizes your tax base.”

“We think we’re delivering on what we promised, and we think this is another step forward,” said Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel. “We’re looking forward to hearing from Miami Gardens tomorrow.”

The Dolphins’ current training camp is in Davie. The new facility is expected to be completed in 2020.

