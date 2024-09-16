MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are signing backup quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Ravens’ practice squad as Tua Tagovailoa remains out with the third diagnosed concussion of his pro career.

Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the move first reported by NFL Network on Monday, saying that Huntley is being added for depth behind current No. 2 quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after leaving a 31-10 loss to Buffalo last Thursday. McDaniel said there’s still not enough information to know whether Tagovailoa will go on injured reserve.

“That’s gonna be driven by medical experts,” McDaniel said, “and when we get the appropriate information and discuss with Tua, then Chris (general manager Chris Grier) and I can discuss that. Not quite ready to make a distinction on that.”

Huntley, who goes by the nickname “Snoop,” signed with the Browns as a free agent in March but was released in August amid roster cuts. The Ravens then brought him back for a second stint with the team.

Huntley was one of numerous veteran quarterbacks who were available for the Dolphins to consider in the wake of Tagovailoa’s head injury.

Tagovailoa was hurt on a play where he collided with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. He ran for a first down and then initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding.

Players from both teams immediately motioned that Tagovailoa was hurt, and as he lay on the turf the quarterback exhibited some signs typically associated with a traumatic brain injury. He remained down on the field for a couple of minutes, got to his feet and walked to the sideline after the third-quarter play.

Thompson replaced Tagovailoa in the game, but McDaniel said the next day that Miami planned on signing another quarterback.

The coach did not want to speculate on what the latest head injury means for Tagovailoa’s future — he was diagnosed with two concussions in 2022 and one during college at Alabama — and McDaniel has repeatedly said he wants to stay out of any decisions Tagovailoa makes about his career amid reports that he has no plans to retire. Tagovailoa is currently consulting neurologists about his health.

“As far as Tua’s career is concerned, I think it’s an utmost priority of mine for Tua to speak on Tua’s career,” McDaniel said. “Reports are reports. As far as I’m concerned, I’m just worried about the human being and where that’s at day to day. I’ll let Tua be the champion of his own career.”

Thompson is the likely starter when Miami travels to face Seattle on Sunday, and McDaniel said adding Huntley has no bearing on the team’s confidence in Thompson. Huntley does give the Dolphins another option with experience.

Huntley went undrafted in 2020 before signing with the Ravens. The South Florida native stepped in for an injured Lamar Jackson in 2021 and 2022 and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. He went 3-7 in 10 starts with the Ravens, has 1,957 career passing yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions and a 64.6 completion rate.

“It’s been apparent from afar,” McDaniel said, “and then having some coaches that have been around him, shoot, he was replacing the league MVP and you could tell from far away that he was a guy that the team absolutely believed could lead them to victory. I think that’s a very huge tangible thing for a non QB1, necessarily.”

McDaniel said he remains confident in Thompson’s ability to win games despite the quarterback struggling Thursday in Tagovailoa’s place. He completed 8 of 14 passes for 80 yards.

“I think his game has developed since he’s had a starting opportunity in the National Football League,” McDaniel said of Thompson, who started several games as a rookie in 2022 when Tagovailoa was injured. “I think all of his teammates can feel his command and his growth, and I think he put together some winning football as a rookie.”

