Dolphins’ Albert Wilson hosts Thanksgiving food drive in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson hosted a Thanksgiving food drive in Miami Gardens.

On Sunday morning, Vitality Sports Management and The Albert Wilson Foundation, founded by Wilson, hosted the event in the parking lot of County Line Chiropractic Centers located at 21309 NW 2nd Ave.

The event was Wilson’s fifth annual food drive.

“This year we were able to partner with Denzel and bring it to Miami Gardens and do something bigger than I usually do, so shoutout to him and his partners, allowing us to come and do something so close to where I play so it was very special for us,” said Wilson.

Families went home with turkeys, sweet potatoes and collard greens just in time for the holiday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.