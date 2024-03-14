MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed former Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal and agreed to a contract with former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Neal, and the contract with Gallimore was confirmed by a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been finalized.

Gallimore has 90 career tackles, four sacks and three passes deflected since being drafted by the Cowboys in the third round in 2020. He could fit into a starting role in Miami after standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins agreed to a deal with the Las Raiders on Monday.

Neal had 13 tackles in 17 appearances at cornerback for Buffalo last season. He has 62 career tackles, one sack, five passes deflected and three forced fumbles after entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018.

He also has 53 career special teams tackles.

The Dolphins need help in the secondary — they released veteran cornerback Xavien Howard on Wednesday and lost free-agent safety Brandon Jones to the Broncos earlier this week.

Neal is the second player the Dolphins have signed from the division rival Bills since the start of free agency. Miami also agreed to a one-year deal with former Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer, who spent seven seasons with the Bills.

