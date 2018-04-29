FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are taking action to help South Florida’s senior citizens.

The football team teamed up with the AARP Foundation for the 5th Annual Million Meal Pack. The event took place at the Rick Case Arena at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

Dolphins players and volunteers came together to package a million meals that will be distributed to elderly residents across the tri-county area.

We did it, hunger heroes! Today, we packed one million meals to help feed hungry older adults in the Miami area. Thank you @MiamiDolpins for being our partner to #EndHunger! pic.twitter.com/f3MxA5RgWY — AARP Foundation (@AARPFoundation) April 29, 2018

“We’ve been in the community since the day I got here,” said Dolphins offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James. “I remember in 2014 we built a house in my first week here, and now five years later we’re doing this meal packing every year. It’s pretty cool.”

After the packing was done, volunteers were invited to take part in a community fair as a thank you for their service.

