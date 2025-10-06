(WSVN) - DJ Irie wrapped up his 19th annual Irie Weekend aimed at raising money for teenagers in South Florida.

The star studded fundraiser supports the Big Brothers Big Sister of Miami and the Irie foundation; two organizations that prioritize youth empowerment and strive to give kids access to music, arts and sports.

“A lot of kids, we’d like to get them into music, we’d like to get them into a lot of things that have a high bar of entry. We want to destroy that bar because how will you know if you love it if you don’t get to try it,” said DJ Irie.

The event kicked off Friday and ran through the weekend. It consisted of a wide array of activities, including golf and tennis tournaments.

The goal for Irie’s weekend was a simple one—give back and have fun doing it.

On Friday night, Ja Rule preformed at Miami nightclub LIV while Nelly closed out the weekend with a performance at E11EVEN.

It was the perfect finale to Miami’s biggest charity weekend, all in support of the Irie foundation and its mission to uplift at-risk youth.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.