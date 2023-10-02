South Florida, get ready for another sensational Irie Weekend as DJ Irie gears up for the 17th annual fundraiser event. In an exclusive interview with 7News’ Mike DiPasquale, DJ Irie shared insights about this year’s Irie Weekend, the event’s evolution, and what to expect.

DJ Irie, the man behind the magic, expressed his excitement for this year’s Irie Weekend, highlighting the addition of a tennis tournament alongside the beloved golf event.

“It’s like my only chance of the year to get on the greens and hit the balls,” he shared, emphasizing his passion for golf.

But this year, the tennis bug has bitten DJ Irie hard. He revealed his newfound love for tennis and his desire to involve the community in this sport.

“So, the big, new thing this year is I’m doing a bog tennis tournament, man,” said DJ Irie. “So, I caught the tennis bug. It bit me and it bit me good. I picked up a racket April of last year and haven’t been able to put it down. I love it and I was like, you know what? Let’s get the community out there and do this tennis program.”

When asked about the star power gracing the event, DJ Irie dropped some big names, including DJ Khaled, who’s a golf enthusiast. The weekend will also feature performances by T.I. and Marshmello.

But the most tantalizing tease came when DJ Irie hinted at a massive surprise.

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy but, there’s a big surprise coming on Thursday night. I can’t wait,” he said.

With Irie Weekend being one of South Florida’s hottest events, tickets are selling out fast. However, there are still opportunities to join the fun.

The Friday night after-party at LIV with Marshmello and Saturday night’s live performance by T.I. at 11 p.m. both offer chances to be part of the excitement. Tickets are available online at IrieWeekend.com.

