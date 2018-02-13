Derek Jeter gives update on state of the Marlins ahead of Spring Training

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter provided an update on the team before Wednesday’s first day of Spring Training.

Jeter was joined by Marlins president of business operations Chip Bowers. Both spoke on the state of the team and what to expect during the upcoming 2018-19 season.

“I understand that there’s a lot of attention being paid to me and our ownership group, but ultimately we want to put players on the field that will go out there and perform, compete and handle themselves in a first-class manner,” said Jeter.

Jeter has been under scrutiny by fans for his trades of slugger Giancarlo Stanton and outfielders Christian Yelich and Marcel Ozuna. While others have expressed their doubt, the Marlins CEO said the trades were justified.

“You need to win,” said Jeter, “so if you don’t win, you have to make changes. I think everyone understands that.”

During the press conference, Jeter touched on in-season additions to Marlins Park, including a possible Jose Fernandez statue to commemorate his time with the team.

Bowers was in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors as their chief marketing officer before Jeter recruited him to the Marlins. In Miami, Bowers said he is looking forward to working alongside Jeter.

“Derek Jeter, a man with great integrity, who is about winning,” said Bowers. “The ownership I was very lucky to work with in Golden State are very much like the group here.”

Pitchers and catchers report to the first day of Spring Training on Wednesday, and Jeter hopes fans realize that he and the organization is ready to build something special in South Florida.

“We haven’t lost a game yet,” said Jeter. “0-0, I mean, everyone has projections and what they assume is gonna happen, but the bottom line is when you compete, you have an opportunity to win, and our players will compete.”

