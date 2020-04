MIAMI (WSVN) - Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is forgoing his $5 million salary on an indefinite basis.

Other members of the Marlins executive team also agreed to take pay cuts.

Jeter also informed his baseball operations staff.

They’ll continue to forgo their salary until the worst of the pandemic has passed.

