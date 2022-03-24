(CNN) — Flames burned Thursday in a construction zone on the third level at Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver, the city’s fire department said in a tweet. No injuries were reported.

“A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by @Denver_Fire. That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained,” Empower Field at Mile High said in a tweet.

The fire department posted several photos on Twitter showing large flames engulfing seats and thick black smoke. Another shows gray smoke as water hits the fire.

“Fire now under control at Mile high Stadium. Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment. Heavy fire & smoke was found on our arrival media briefing to take place at 3:00 p.m. on east side of stadium,” the Denver Fire Department said in a tweet.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the the department’s Twitter feed.

CNN has reached out to the Denver Broncos and the Denver Fire Department for more details.

According to a schedule posted on the stadium’s website, the next event at the facility is a monster truck show on April 23.

