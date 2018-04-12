Davis, A’s get 21 hits in 16-6 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After scoring just one run over their last two games, the Oakland Athletics busted out against one of baseball’s best pitching staffs.

Khris Davis, Matt Chapman and Jed Lowrie each went deep, and the Athletics pounded out 21 hits in a 16-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Entering Wednesday, the Dodgers led the NL with a 2.47 ERA and trailed only the Astros (2.02) for the major league lead. Los Angeles has allowed one or fewer runs in six games this season, best in the majors.

The last time a Dodgers staff yielded 20 or more hits was July 25, 2015 against the Mets at Citi Field.

“Our bats came to life,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin added. “We expected them to, but I didn’t think we’d get 21 hits tonight. We feel like we can score any inning and anyone can contribute. Everyone was involved today.”

The A’s sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored five runs to lead 7-1. Marcus Semien had a two-run double during the rally, and Chapman and starting pitcher Daniel Mengden each had an RBI single.

Semien had two hits and four RBIs and extended his hitting streak to nine games. He is the only Athletics’ player to reach base in all 13 games this season. Lowrie homered in the ninth and had four RBIs.

Oakland took a 2-0 lead in the first on Davis’ two-out, two-run homer to right field. It marked only the second time this season Oakland has scored a run in the first inning and was the first homer allowed by left-hander Alex Wood this year. Davis and Jonathan Lucroy had three hits apiece.

Chapman had two hits, including his fourth homer of the season — a two run shot in the eighth — and has seven multihit games this season to lead the majors.

Mengden (1-2) made his first career start against Los Angeles and gave up four runs over five innings.

Wood (0-2), who won a career-high 16 games last season and was sporting a 1.93 ERA, lasted 3 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits. He was returning from food poisoning last weekend.

“I was good enough to go out there, but it was a bad outing and it didn’t turn out the way we would have wanted it to,” Wood said. “I made bad pitches and it was one of those days. It wasn’t one thing, it was a lot of things that went bad.”

Yasmani Grandal had three hits and slammed a solo shot for the Dodgers in the fourth. Enrique Hernandez also homered for Los Angeles, who had their 10-game interleague winning streak snapped.

TRAINERS ROOM

Oakland: CF Boog Powell (sprained right knee) is eligible to come off the DL April 17, but Melvin said “it will probably be weeks, instead of days until he’s ready to play.”

Los Angeles: 3B Justin Turner (broken left wrist) continued his rehab by running and standing in the batter’s box and facing balls thrown from the pitching machine Wednesday.

2020 MLB All STAR GAME

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday that Los Angeles will host the 2020 All-Star Game, the first for Dodger Stadium since 1980.

PAYBACKS

Former Dodger Trayce Thompson jumped high against the center field wall to rob pinch-hitter Yasiel Puig of a two-run homer and end a rally in the sixth inning. Thompson was waived by the Dodgers a few days before opening day.

UP NEXT

Oakland: The A’s are off Thursday and travel to Seattle for a three-game set starting Friday against the Mariners. RHP Andrew Triggs (1-0, 2.53) is scheduled to pitch the series opener. He won his last start over the Angles.

Los Angeles: The Dodgers are off Thursday and will host Arizona for a three-game series starting Friday. RHP Kenta Maeda (1-0, 0.00) will take the hill for LA on Friday. He last pitched one scoreless inning of relief against the Giants on April 7.

