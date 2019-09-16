David de Gea signs new contract at Manchester United

(CNN) — David de Gea has pledged his future to Manchester United after signing a deal that will keep him at the club until 2023 with the option for a further year.

The 28-year-old, who arrived at Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid for $23.5 million (£18.9 million) in June 2011, has made 367 appearances for the English Premier League club.

Since making his top flight debut, he has kept more clean sheets (102) than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Capped 40 times by Spain, De Gea won the Premier League title in 2013, and has triumphed in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Although he has been linked with moves away from the club in the past, De Gea says he still has “much more to achieve” at United.

“It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honor,” De Gea told the club’s official website.

“Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.

“As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here. I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

“I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.”

De Gea has played in all five of United’s league games so far this season, including Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leicester which lifted it to fourth in the Premier League, seven points behind leader Liverpool.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the club’s website he was “delighted” with the Spaniard’s decision to remain at the club.

“I am delighted that David has committed his long-term future to the club,” he said.

“Over recent years, David has proved himself to be the best in the world and a vital part of our plans as we look to take Manchester United back to where it belongs. David is a fantastic person and his outstanding quality provides the perfect base to our defense.

“Over his time here, David has really understood the values of playing for Manchester United and now represents everything you want in a goalkeeper.

“As a player he is still hugely determined and hungry to achieve more. We all look forward to working together to meet those ambitions over the coming years.”

