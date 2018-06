MIAMI (WSVN) - Soccer icon David Beckham is back in Miami to continue working on the Major League Soccer team he’s bringing to South Florida.

Beckham posted a photo on his Instagram with the caption, “Productive few days in Miami working on @futbolmiamimls can’t wait to tell you soon …”

Beckham became the owner of the MLS team set to debut in Miami in 2020.

