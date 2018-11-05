David Beckham in South Florida ahead of crucial soccer stadium vote

MIAMI (WSVN) - Soccer star David Beckham has returned to South Florida to rally for a yes vote on his proposed soccer stadium in Miami.

If things go Beckham’s way on Tuesday, his group could get closer to making the new soccer stadium, mall, park and 750-room hotel a reality.

Beckham was spotted in Doral with Jorge Mas, owners and partners of the Major League Soccer team InterMiami, which is set to begin playing in 2020. But first they need a place to play.

On Election Day, voters will get to decide whether to vote yes or no to do away with the formal bidding process in the Miami City Charter, so that the Beckham group can begin negotiating with the city to build a $1 billion complex-soccer stadium at Melreese Country Club.

A yes vote means Beckham will begin putting together a lease to operate and build on the city-owned land. However, he’d still need four out of five commissioners to approve the lease.

Those opposed to the enterprise call the stadium proposal a money grab that strips the city of its only municipal golf course.

There’s also concern over the fact that some of the land sits on top of toxic ash, which will likely cost tens of millions of dollars to handle safely. However, the Beckham group said they are prepared to absorb the costs.

Beckham’s camp has a public party scheduled for Tuesday night at 800 Douglas Road.

