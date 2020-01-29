Dan Marino welcomes travelers arriving at MIA ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Dolphins legend welcomed visitors to Miami ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

Former quarterback Dan Marino greeted some American Airlines passengers arriving at Miami International Airport, Wednesday.

Football fans from across the world are flying into the city for this year’s Super Bowl.

“I wanted to do it,” Marino said. “I’m on the Super Bowl committee. I thought it would be something fun to do, and to see they bring in 155,000 fans is incredible for this game, so it’s going to be a fun, fun, weekend, and hopefully, it’s a great game.”

Some NFL cheerleaders were also there to liven up terminals for guests.

