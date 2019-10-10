Dan Marino unveils Super Bowl 54 volunteer HQ in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Super Bowl LIV volunteer headquarters opened its doors in Miami on Thursday, and NFL legend Dan Marino made a special appearance for the event.

The headquarters is located at the Virgin Miami Central Station, located along Northwest First Avenue and Sixth Street.

“I think we should have the Super Bowl here every year,” said Marino. “I’ll talk to the commissioner about it.”

The space will serve as the main hub for the 10,000 volunteers signed up to participate help guest make it to the highly-anticipated game.

“You’re going to be deployed here at Brightline, the team hotels, certain restaurants [and] Bayfront Park,” said Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Chairman Rodney Barreto.

“When Rodney told me I was like, ‘Wow, ten thousand people. That’s amazing,'” said the NFL Hall of Famer.

The Super Bowl Host Committee also showcased their volunteer uniforms at the event.

“With Perry Ellis’ generosity, he’s provided ten thousand uniforms at no cost to the host committee,” said Barreto.

The Super Bowl will be coming back to South Florida in February with JLo and Shakira performing at the halftime show.

“Our community has changed greatly over the last time we had a Super Bowl here and with so many menu options for mobility, we want those that come here to have a seamless experience as possible,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Steve Bovo.

Super Bowl 54 kicks off on Feb. 2, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.