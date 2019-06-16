Dads train with their kids at John Wai Martial Arts in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A few South Florida dads and their kids got to learn some new moves for free at the John Wai Martial Arts academy in Plantation.

The kids and their dads got to train in kickboxing, kung fu and jiu-jitsu at the academy on South University Drive, Saturday.

Owner John Wai said several dads came to the training center.

“We had probably about 30 dads come in and train on the mat already,” said Wai. “They trained with the kids. They had a lot of fun, and we’re just trying to celebrate the Father’s Day this weekend.”

The families also got to watch experienced professionals demonstrate a few takedown techniques.

The kids gained an upper hand after trainers taught them how to take down their fathers in a little friendly competition.

