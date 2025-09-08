MIAMI (WSVN) - A boy and his father are sharing their story from the stands when a Major League Baseball game took a backseat to a fan dispute during the fourth inning.

It all happened when the Miami Marlins faced the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night at LoanDepot Park.

Harrison Bader crushed a home run into the left field stands for the Phillies.

The father and son sat down with NBC Philadelphia to speak out about the viral moment.

“It went into that seat and kinda jumbled around and I was already you know going in and coincidentally as soon as I was going in it stopped in one spot and I just picked it up and the guy in the Eagle shirt and I guess her the hands came right in like half a second after me,” said Drew Feltwell.

The camera followed Drew Feltwell back to his seat, who tossed the baseball to his son before the two shared a hug.

The family was visiting from West Palm Beach for Drew’s son Lincoln’s tenth birthday.

That’s when the woman stormed over to the duo and things got rowdy.

“When she screamed in my ear that’s when everybody saw how shocked I was,” said Drew. “I guess she just thought that was her ball because it was in front of her.”

While the conversation did not have subtitles it seems safe to assume she wanted the ball and felt it belonged to her.

“She had many, many inappropriate words to say around my kids and all I could think was make her go away,” said Drew.

All dad could think about was how to de-escalate the situation, taking the ball in question back from his son and handing it to the woman.

“That was what we were there for, we were there to get a home run ball so I though I had accomplished this great thing,” said Drew.

“When we had to give the ball to her I wasn’t very happy but it had to be done to get her to go away,” said Lincoln.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes.

“The ‘boos’ started and they were very intense, she’s going to pay for that but it’s not by my hand,” said

Later in the game Marlins staff stopped in the stands to give Lincoln a goodie bag full of gear and after the game the Phillies set up a meet and great with the Phillies star too.

The center-fielder gave Lincoln a gift pack and his own signed bat.

“What he gets a gift bag, it was a marlins employee”, said a sports broadcaster.

“At the end I ending up being happy. I got to see Bader,” said Lincoln.

A similar sight at a Mets game where one fan wrestled the ball away from and older man, swiping the memorabilia and heading back to his seat.

A week before that, a signed hat was snatched out of the hands of a young fan at the US Open.

The moment captured on video highlights a trend of bad behavior at sporting events.

As for the case at Friday night’s Marlins game, the woman’s identity remains unknown.

