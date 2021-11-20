MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Best Buddies cycling challenge took participants on a 70-mile tour of parts of Miami-Dade County.

Professional cyclists, including four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, joined participants at the Hublot Best Buddies Challenge, Friday morning.

The event, limited to 50 cyclists, started and ended at the Ritz-Carlton in South Beach.

The 70-mile route featured waterfront views and scenic locations in Miami Beach, Miami and Key Biscayne.

Best Buddies is a global nonprofit that funds programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. WSVN is proud to be among its supporters and sponsors.

