Curtis Granderson agrees to minor league deal with Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Outfielder Curtis Granderson has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will report to big league spring training.

If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract that pays $1.75 million while in the major leagues and have the chance to earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

The 37-year-old is a three-time AL All-Star and 15-year major league veteran. He batted .242 last year in 123 games with the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers, reaching the postseason for the eighth time.

Granderson has a career average of .252 with 332 home runs and 903 RBIs. Among active players he ranks third in triples, sixth in home runs and seventh in games and runs scored.

He could see considerable playing time with the Marlins, who will begin spring training with three unclaimed outfielder jobs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.