CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Hurricane fans are hyped after Mario Cristobal came back home to coach the U.

The move of making Cristobal the head coach of the University of Miami football team was made official, Tuesday morning.

He is now the 26th head coach to hold the position.

The UM indoor practice facility was packed with alumni, as well as former players, who all were excited to have Cristobal as the new coach.

Cristobal played at UM and was part of the 1989 and 1991 title-winning teams.

He then returned to start his coaching career as a grad assistant for the Hurricanes under Butch Davis in 1998.

“He’s a guy who is here, who won two national championships and was a part of our coaching for a national championship game so he knows exactly what it takes, being here for three national championships,” said former Hurricanes lineman Bryant McKinnie.

“The fact that he’s getting paid all this money, he better take a brother out to eat, you know what I mean?” said former Hurricanes lineman Brett Romberg. “We’ve gotta have that O-line dinner soon. But yeah, the fact that I’ve got one of my own, me, Juaquin, Bryant McKinnie here and in person, couldn’t be more ecstatic.”

Current players on the team were not allowed to talk to the media but the current Canes quarterback said he’s very excited about Cristobal at the U.

