MIAMI (WSVN) - Cuban catcher Iván Prieto has reportedly defected in Miami after his team’s loss to the United States in the World Baseball Classic. The veteran catcher was not seen with his teammates at Miami International Airport on Monday, leading to speculation that he had left the team to defect.

Prieto, 36, has been a fixture in the Cuban baseball scene for over a decade, known for his strong defensive skills and leadership on the field. His decision to defect comes as a surprise to many, given his long-standing commitment to the Cuban national team.

The news of Prieto’s defection has been met with mixed reactions in both Cuba and the United States. Some fans have expressed disappointment in Prieto’s decision, citing his importance to the Cuban national team and his contributions to the sport in Cuba. Others have praised him for his bravery and willingness to take a stand for his own future.

The defection of Cuban athletes is not a new phenomenon, but it remains a controversial topic in both Cuba and the United States. Cuban athletes are often seen as ambassadors for their country, and their defection can be viewed as a betrayal of their duty to represent Cuba on the world stage.

Prieto’s defection comes at a time of renewed tension between Cuba and the United States, with the two countries still grappling with decades of political and economic conflict. It remains to be seen what impact his departure will have on the future of Cuban baseball and the relationship between the two countries.

For now, Prieto’s decision to defect has sent shockwaves through the baseball world, with fans and analysts alike left to ponder the future of the sports industry.

