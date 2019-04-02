Criticism of German soccer president Grindel growing louder

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel is reportedly on the verge of resigning following allegations he hasn’t been open about outside earnings and because of general discontent with his leadership.

German media reported Tuesday that Grindel, who has been in charge since April 2016 after predecessor Wolfgang Niersbach stepped down, would resign imminently.

On Monday, the 47-year-old Grindel avoided the red carpet at the opening of the German soccer museum in Dortmund.

Grindel was accused by German weekly magazine Der Spiegel last week of failing to declare additional income of 78,000 euros ($87,000) for being chairman of the federation’s subsidiary media management company in 2016 and 2017 – on top of his regular salary as president.

The federation issued a statement to reject the accusations, saying Grindel took on the position with its subsidiary company only after he became president, and so was not obliged to declare the earnings at the time.

But criticism of Grindel was growing louder.

“When you’re in such a position and such things come to light, you should at last have arguments to put them aside as soon as possible,” former West Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaeus said. “The DFB (federation) has been on shaky ground before.”

Niersbach stepped down in November 2015 amid allegations that Germany’s bid to win the World Cup in 2006 was helped by bribery. Niersbach’s predecessor, Theo Zwanziger, stepped down in 2012.

Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, who retired after winning the World Cup in 2014, is being groomed as a possible replacement for Grindel.

Grindel was already under fire for his clumsy attempts to engage with fans while increasing the commercial appeal of German soccer. Monday night games, late kickoff times, and a ban on pyrotechnics have all proved unpopular with fans, who frequently display banners at games criticizing the federation.

The former federation treasurer also emerged badly from his clumsy attempts to handle the controversy of national team players Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan posing for photos with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the 2018 World Cup.

Ozil quit after the tournament, saying he was being made a scapegoat for the team’s poor performance and a target for racist abuse – and he was particularly scathing of Grindel, who subsequently expressed his regret over his handling of the matter.

Grindel was also embarrassed in 2017 when a scheme to allow China’s under-20 team to play against fourth-division clubs was abandoned because of protests from supporters displaying Tibetan flags.

Andreas Rettig, managing director of second-division club St. Pauli, said at the opening of the new soccer museum that Grindel would not get a place in its hall of fame.

“The DFB’s appearance,” Rettig said, “has long been in need of improvement.”

